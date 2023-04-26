4 W.Va. high school bands invited to be in WAMSB 2023 Parade of Nations

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four award-winning West Virginia high school bands have been invited to appear in WAMSB 2023′s Parade of Nations in July.

According to WAMSB officials, the parade will have the most international representation of any other parade in the United States this year.

Elkins High School Marching Band, Greenbrier East High School Marching Band, Tyler-Consolidated High School Band and East Fairmont High School Marching Band are all scheduled to appear in the international parade beginning at noon on July 22.

In addition to appearing in the Parade of Nations, East Fairmont High School Marching Band will perform at the WAMSB 2023 Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. on July 19.

“The parade will be the finest ever staged in the Mountain State,” said Sandra Bennett, WAMSB 2023 Parade of Nations director. “Right now, we have tentative bands in the line-up from Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Taiwan, Honk Kong, Canada, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Germany, Poland, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela, Ghana, the Czech Republic, Nigeria and the United States.”

Bands from Ohio, Wisconsin and California will participate and several invitations have been sent to other acts to appear.

Bennett said international bands’ attendance is contingent upon securing visas and passports, and the parade lineup may get even bigger as additional countries agree to participate.

The WAMSB 2023 Competition will take place in Buckhannon from July 17-24.

This is only the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it has been held in the United States, and it will create a significant impact across the region, bringing in thousands of international participants.

Click here for information on the WAMSB World Championship activities.

FOR PRIOR WAMSB COVERAGE

Buckhannon hosting worldwide band competition (4/14/22)

WAMSB officials receive $7,500 for international competition (5/6/22)

WAMSB World Championship Competition receives $15,000 contribution (6/1/22)

28 bands set to attend worldwide band competition in Buckhannon (1/24/23)

WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July (2/4/23)

Ghana representatives visit Buckhannon ahead of WAMSB 2023 (3/29/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.