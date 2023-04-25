“Whiskey Field Boutique” opens in Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -A new business has opened in Richlands that provides a shopping experience with a Western twist. Whiskey Fields Boutique is a Western-themed store that offers clothes, jewelry, and more. Jessica Hill, the owner of Whiskey Fields Boutique, is a Richlands native and wanted to bring a local business to the area. She says she’s not new to selling clothes; she originally started a thriving online business before deciding it was time to move to a physical location.

“The boutique world had always, like, it was thriving, and I was running it out of the dining room of my house, and it was just getting too big, and this spot had been open, and I kept driving by it, and I was just like, ‘you know, why not,’” say Hill.

While the store primarily has women’s clothes, Hill says she is planning to sell more men’s clothing as well like shirts, hats, and boots.

Whiskey Fields Boutique is located at 357 Front Street, Richlands, Virginia 24641 and is open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.