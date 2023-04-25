We’ll be dry today before some unsettled weather returns late week

We are off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. Highs will rise into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon and we’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most, so some patchy frost is possible.

Most should stay dry tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the 60s for most Wednesday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will bring a steady rain our way later in the day on Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures will continue to top off in the 60s for most.

A second low will bring more rain our way at times this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

