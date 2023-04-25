Two Princeton Tigers sign to Concord
Sierra Blankenship signs to play soccer, and Madison Robinson to cheer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two Princeton Tigers signed to Concord University athletics Tuesday.
Sierra Robinson signed to play soccer at Concord and said being close to home was the reason for her signing.
Madison Robinson signed to cheer at Concord and also said that being near home was why she signed.
