Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster

The break comes amid a cascade of bad legal news for the network. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, ATV, FOX NEWS, TYLER BAGGINS, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WMTV, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The day he was fired, Tucker Carlson was nearly invisible on the Fox News prime-time lineup that he used to dominate.

“We’re not talking about him,” former colleague Sean Hannity said in one of the two very brief mentions of Carlson’s name on Fox News on Monday night. In contrast, his ouster was the lead story on ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts.

Carlson was abruptly bounced from his popular prime-time show earlier in the day without any explanation from Fox. It was less than one week after Fox had agreed to pay $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s dissemination of bogus election conspiracy theories, and it came as more legal threats loom.

Brian Kilmeade took over Carlson’s hour, telling viewers that Carlson and Fox had agreed to part ways, “as you may have heard.” He swiftly moved on to other stories.

Hannity led his hour-long broadcast with a story on Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and interviewed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Carlson’s name came up when Hannity did a segment on the other big media story of the day, CNN’s firing of anchor Don Lemon. He brought on Kellyanne Conway, former aide to President Donald Trump, to criticize Lemon as a studio audience cheered.

“We’re not talking about Tucker,” Hannity said, unprompted. “I don’t have any details on it. He had a massive audience and he had a huge following. This guy (Lemon) had nobody.”

Fox’s other prime-time host, Laura Ingraham, didn’t mention Carlson. Instead, she criticized Democrats in her lead story, “Whatever Happened to Hope and Change?” She also did a segment on a contest in Belgium where people pretended to screech like seagulls.

Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham appeared close in November 2020. That’s when they engaged in a three-way text conversation bashing their own network’s news division following the presidential election, according to documents revealed earlier this year as part of Dominion’s lawsuit.

Fox has said that rotating guest hosts will occupy Carlson’s old time slot until a full-time replacement is named.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington murder trial begins again
Pennington murder trial begins again
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Mary Allison
UPDATE: Beckley PD located runaway juvenile
Erik Stull
Sex offender wanted by Lewisburg WVSP

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
LIVE: Biden discusses jobs after announcing 2024 reelection bid
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Lawyer: Proud Boys leader is Trump scapegoat for Jan. 6 riot
She says she's glad they had that last special memory together.
Sister mourns man killed in hit-and-run after Taylor Swift concert
A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four...
Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Jury selection begins in rape lawsuit against Trump