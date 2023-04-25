Trial day 2 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Today was the second day of trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Ann Toler in 2017. The Assistant Chief Medical Examiner for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Dr. Amy Tharp, was the prosecutions first witness.

Tharp is the pathologist who conducted Toler’s autopsy. She testified that a time of death could not be confirmed due to the chilly temperatures of late March, early April 2017. Though she did say that Toler was deceased for at least 24 hours when her body was found. Tharp also confirmed that Toler’s manner of death was strangulation with a ligature as well as blunt force trauma to the head. The examiner said marks on Toler’s neck were consistent with that of a belt buckle but she could not rule out other forms of ligature. She also said that the blunt force trauma was not the main cause of death and the object that caused the head laceration could not explicitly be determined.

Near the end of Tharp’s testimony she said, “It is my job to speak for Kaitlyn Toler because she cannot speak for herself,”

The next two witnesses Toler’s former co-worker and former boss. They both testified that it was extremely out of character for her to be a no-call no-show to her 12am shift on March 31st. The last time anyone can confirm they heard from Toler was March 30th. They also both confirmed that the accused, Michael Pennington, called their place of work that day asking about Toler’s shift, adding that he had never called there before despite being her usual ride to and from work.

The following testimony came from Toler’s best friend Kora Blackwell who told the jury that she was the person who filed the initial missing persons report on Toler. When asked why she thought that Toler’s mother was not the one to make the report, Blackwell said Toler’s mother was told by Pennington that Toler was in Charleston with an unidentified man. Blackwell also told the jury that Toler and her mother’s relationship was “more like friends than mother-daughter”.

The fifth witness was Channing Mooney, the officer who took Blackwell’s missing persons report. During the investigation of Toler as a missing person Mooney confirmed that Toler’s home that she shared with her mother Mary and Mary’s then boyfriend Pennington was never searched. “I regret it everyday,” Mooney said. Mooney was also on scene when the police were called about a body being found and identified the corpse as Kaitlyn Toler.

The final witness was one of the men that found Toler’s body, Anthony Phillips. On April 6th Phillips was a groundskeeper for the Fincastle County Club. He and a co-worker Mike Bishop went on Mountain Lane to “look for wildlife” when Bishop told him that he thought he saw a body. The two then returned to the Fincastle before calling the police. Phillips testified that he has not been interviewed by the police since they day he and Bishop discovered Toler.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.