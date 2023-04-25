Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

