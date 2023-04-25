SWCC holds registration drive to connect student with public benefits

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -Southwest Virginia Community College is participating in a program that allows students to get access to public benefits and resources, and they’re having a registration drive to encourage involvement. The college is encouraging its students to register with “SingleStop” to find out what benefits they are eligible for and register for “TimelyCare,” a mental health program that is free for students. To promote the programs, they are giving care packages of grocery gift cards and non-perishable food items to students who sign up.

“And you don’t even have to be eligible for the services to receive the care packages. It’s for any student who screens and registers for SingleStop and TimelyCare,” says Emily Goodman, Student Support Coordinator.

Dyan Lester, Dean of Student Success at SWCC, says millions of dollars’ worth of resources go unclaimed each year by students not taking advantage of what’s available– and southwest is hoping to change that.

“We have a wonderful staff of people here that... focus on helping students get through their classes and get the things they need on campus, but this takes it an extra step and really helps them... access resources that are available in their communities that, again, they may just not even know about or it may have been too difficult in the past to figure out how to access them,” says Lester.

Students have through the end of April to sign up and receive their care packages, but bags are going fast. Lester says, interested students should go to Southwest Community College’s website and search ‘Single Stop’ for more information.

