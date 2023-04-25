Second Annual Red Matheney Train Show slated for May 6

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re visiting the Ronceverte area of Greenbrier County on Saturday, May 6, plan on making a stop.

The Second Annual Red Methaney Train show will be held at the Clifford Community Recreation Center of Edgar Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is just 50 yards away from the main rail line.

Joe Haynes, the event’s organizer, tells WVVA that, in addition to vendors, concessions and train runs, the C&O Historical Society will be there to share some of the area’s history. Haynes says he started the train show in 2020 as a way to preserve this history and honor his grandfather, Red Matheney.

“My grandfather, he worked 49 years here on the C&O, and I just kind of grew up with it, and I’ve had a love for trains.”

The Red Matheney Train Show is free and open to the public and train lovers everywhere. Haynes said last year’s show saw nearly 300 people from near and far and adds that he hopes to see even more in attendance this go around.

