Science Museum of Western Virginia shares updates on projects

Science Museum of Western Virginia
Science Museum of Western Virginia(Credit: Roanoke Science Museum)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia has several projects and renovations underway.

The parakeet garden is currently under construction, and the museum has funded most of the project. The only thing left to fundraise for is the protective netting for the ceiling.

The museum’s Living Collections Director is also working to improve the animal care department by designing new habitats.

This summer, the planetarium renovations are expected to be complete. On May 5, there will be a Facebook Live virtual planetarium show called Exploration of Planets.

For families looking for summer activities, registration for summer camps are open!

