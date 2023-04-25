Raleigh Co. Sheriff seeking information on missing Beckley woman

Mary Gresham
Mary Gresham(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mary Gresham, 56, who was reported missing on April 20 by a family member.

According to a Facebook post from the RCSO, Gresham was last seen in the Beckley area on April 13 when she was discharged from Raleigh General Hospital. She is 5′8″ and 82 pounds.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please call the RCSO at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.

