New developments surface from Washington in fight over Mountain Valley Pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There were new developments this week in the fight over the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

They include a statement supporting the project from a leading member of the Biden administration and an order from the Supreme Court giving hope to pipeline opponents.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm weighed in with a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Granholm said the project will enhance the nation’s energy infrastructure and national security. FERC has already approved the project, but Granholm urged the commissioners to move quickly if any additional action is required.

Pipeline opponents are dismayed by the Biden administration’s support for the project.

“Why now?” asked pipeline opponent Russell Chisholm. “Why weigh in on this project now, and once again try to tip the scales for MVP. It doesn’t make much sense.”

Chisholm is Managing Director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, also known as POWHR.

“The letter reeks as a political message more than anything else,” Chisholm said in an interview. “And it’s deeply flawed in the arguments they are trying to make.”

Opponents were encouraged by an order from the Supreme Court of the United States. In that case, the court granted a petition by landowners in western Virginia, sending their case challenging FERC’s use of eminent domain back to the U.S. District Court for reconsideration.

The six plaintiffs are represented by Roanoke attorneys Mia Yugo and Christopher Collins.

“Obviously for our clients it’s massive,” Collin said in an interview Tuesday afternoon, “because for years they’ve been told effectively, their voices were never going to be heard because their attorneys had filed in the wrong place. We’ve said from the beginning we’ve filed in the correct place, and so it’s huge from their standpoint, that their voices are finally going to be heard.”

Mountain Valley Pipeline responded in an email Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said the company is gratified the Department of Energy and Secretary Granholm have gone on the record supporting Mountain Valley Pipeline as a critical infrastructure project for the nation’s energy security, consumer affordability, and transition to a lower-carbon future.

On the Supreme Court order, the company said it wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

