Mountaineer Food Bank helps families in need in Fayette County

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Volunteers with the Mountaineer Food Bank made a stop in Fayette County on Tuesday.

The non-profit operates as part of ‘Feed Across America,’ with volunteers working to help alleviate hunger. At the Heritage Center in Mount Hope, those in need received a big box of food that included proteins, grains, and fresh produce.

Volunteer Charles Briscoe was on hand to help during Tuesday’s distribution efforts, telling WVVA News why it is so important to give back.

“Anyone who needs help should always reach out because there’s always someone to help them. That’s what we’re doing today, trying to feed those in need because nobody should go hungry.”

For those who missed Tuesday’s giveaway, there is another food distribution set for Fayette County on June 27, happening from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

For a full list distribution dates and locations, visit HOME | MFB (mountaineerfoodbank.org)

