Monongahela National Forest plans prescribed burn in the Brushy Mountain area of Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monongahela National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn in the Brushy Mountain area near Mapledale in Greenbrier County on Wednesday, April 26, if weather conditions permit.

According to a release from the forest service, “This 140-acre prescribed burn will increase successional habitat within the project area by increasing open and brushy habitat that provides nesting, foraging, and cover habitat and young forests for wildlife such as ruffed grouse, wild turkey, and small mammals. The project will also improve overall forest health and wildlife habitat and help reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.”

The burn area will be closed to the public the day of the burn and several days following it to ensure public safety. There will be signs posted on nearby roads before and during burning.

Residents and visitors may see and smell smoke for several days. If you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive appropriately for the conditions.

Local radio stations will be alerted to burn activities ahead of time. When burning begins, additional information will be available at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/.

For more information contact the Marlinton-White Sulphur District Office at (304) 799-4334.

