Mercer County man granted new trial by W.Va. Supreme Court in shaken baby case

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Michael Coffey, of Bluefield, has been granted a retrial by the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Coffey was convicted in 2020 on one county of Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury with the victim being a four-and-a-half-month-old baby. The victim suffered life-altering injuries including “blindness and severe, pervasive developmental delay, as a result of non-accidental trauma according to the Supreme Court of Appeals.

The retrial comes after the state’s Supreme Court determined that Coffey’s defense, “which he was precluded from advancing by virtue of two evidentiary rulings made by the circuit court, was that the testimony of the baby’s mother (“T.E.”), the State’s key witness, was not credible,” was deemed to have relevance and should have been admitted in the original trial. The mother had previously been convicted of felony child endangerment in Tazewell County, Virginia.

The accused and previously convicted defendant were originally arrested and charged in April of 2018 when his then-girlfriend took her baby to the hospital after Coffey had been caring for the child.

The mother claimed that the child had been normal the night before the child started showing symptoms and, in the morning, before she went to work, leaving the defendant in charge of the infant. The defendant told the mother at two different time through the day that the baby had started acting “lethargic” and was not eating well.

The mother returned home between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and took the baby to Princeton Community Hospital. They originally determined that the baby was dehydrated but kept the infant overnight for observation. It was the next day when she took the infant home that the baby started to not be able to use his right arm and leg normally.

The Court stated, “The next morning, April 12, 2019, the baby was examined by his regular pediatrician, Dr. Jamie Yahya Blankenship. T.E. reported to Dr. Blankenship that from 4:00 p.m. on April 11, 2019, and onward, the baby seemed extremely ill, with lethargy, irritability, and deviated gaze; T.E. further reported that the baby was not moving his right arm or leg normally. Dr. Blankenship testified that on examination the baby was lethargic; his anterior fontanelle (the “soft spot” on his head) was full;5 his pupils were non-reactive; he was uncomfortable at being touched; he had a petechial rash on his forehead; and he had bruises on his left brow and right chin. Dr. Blankenship sent the baby back to the Emergency Room at Princeton Community Hospital, where Dr. Matthew Dellacona diagnosed a subdural hematoma on the left side of the baby’s brain and ordered him life flighted to Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.”

The baby remained at the hospital for several weeks for “lifesaving” treatment.

Two expert physicians reviewed the medical records during the original trial, and it was determined by “Dr. Joan Phillips testified that the baby’s injuries, subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage, edema of the brain, encephalopathy, retinal hemorrhage, fractured skull, and bruises on multiple planes of the body, resulted from what she characterized as ‘abusive head trauma with impact.’ Dr. Wilbur L. Smith stated that his review of the baby’s medical imaging indicated that the baby had a broken right femur as well as the injuries catalogued by Dr. Phillips.”

