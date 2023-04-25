Lewisburg Family Refuge Center raises $20K for assault victims, survivors

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg has raised $20,000 for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This past Saturday, April 22, the center held its annual Women’s Night. Executive Director of the Family Refuge Center Stephanie Moore says this event is their largest of the year. It was held at the Bonnie Brae Airbnb in Lewisburg.

Moore tells WVVA that the event raised $20,000 and explained- in addition to employee salaries- how far this money will go in helping get their clients the items they need as they start their journey.

“...groceries, expenses, client aid, housing deposits, clothing, hygiene products- anything that someone might need as they come into our program.”

Moore adds that the event also serves as a connection point between the center and the community, allowing them to meet new faces and share the importance behind their work.

Last year, the Family Refuge Center served nearly 500 people. This does not include the youth they serve or those involved in their Prevention Education Program.

