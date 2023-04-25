Lewisburg Family Refuge Center raises $20K for assault victims, survivors

Family Refuge Center
Family Refuge Center(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg has raised $20,000 for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This past Saturday, April 22, the center held its annual Women’s Night. Executive Director of the Family Refuge Center Stephanie Moore says this event is their largest of the year. It was held at the Bonnie Brae Airbnb in Lewisburg.

Moore tells WVVA that the event raised $20,000 and explained- in addition to employee salaries- how far this money will go in helping get their clients the items they need as they start their journey.

“...groceries, expenses, client aid, housing deposits, clothing, hygiene products- anything that someone might need as they come into our program.”

Moore adds that the event also serves as a connection point between the center and the community, allowing them to meet new faces and share the importance behind their work.

Last year, the Family Refuge Center served nearly 500 people. This does not include the youth they serve or those involved in their Prevention Education Program.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington murder trial begins again
Pennington murder trial begins again
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Erik Stull
Sex offender wanted by Lewisburg WVSP
Mary Allison
UPDATE: Beckley PD located runaway juvenile

Latest News

Red Matheney Train Show
Second Annual Red Matheney Train Show slated for May 6
Elkins is the fifth city/town to sign a MoU with the Mon Forest Towns Partnership.
Monongahela National Forest plans prescribed burn in the Brushy Mountain area of Greenbrier County
Michael David Coffey
Mercer County man granted new trial by W.Va. Supreme Court in shaken baby case
Fire danger sign outside the Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department
Burning laws in the two Virginias remain in effect