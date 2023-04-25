Learn how to cook healthy food

Princeton woman teaching classes in May
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Jan., WVVA featured Princeton woman Brenda Workman on our Sunday morning show In Focus. Workman lost 60 lbs. in two and a half years. She was also able to get off her medications. She credits her better health to switching to a plant-based diet.

Now, she is teaching others about how they can also implement healthy foods in their diets.

There are classes available in May where you can learn how more about plant-based foods and how to prepare them.

Classes at Craft Memorial Library:

Workman is teaching a classes Sat. May 6 at Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield, W.Va.

The first class is plant-based basics. That class is two hours, from 10 a.m. until noon. The cost is $30.

The second class on May 6 is foods for a healthy heart. That class will be held from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $30.

Monday night classes at Bluefield Union Mission:

Workman is also teaching a 3-week class called ‘Food Matters.’ It will be held Monday evenings, May 8, 15 and 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Bluefield Union Mission.

Event at Glade Springs:

She is also doing a wellness event for women on Sat. May 20 at Glade Springs Resort. From 10 a.m.-noon, there will be a presentation. From noon-1 p.m., there will be a luncheon. The cost is $55 for one person, and $100 for two people.

To register and to learn more about Workman’s classes, visit her website here. Visit her Facebook page here.

Watch Workman’s In Focus interview with WVVA’s Melinda Zosh here. Read today.com’s article about Workman here.

