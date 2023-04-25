James Monroe comes back and wins in walk-off fashion over Greenbrier West

Mavericks come back from down 4-0 to win on a walk-off walk 7-6
By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks hosted the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in a Class A battle on the diamond.

The Greenbrier West Cavaliers started the game in a 4-0 lead behind a Brayden McClung little league homerun to start the game. However, Mavericks would come back to tie the game 6-6 after three sixth inning runs, and in the bottom of the eighth Luke Fraley would be walked with the bases loaded to win 7-6.

