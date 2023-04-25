Increasing clouds Wednesday will be followed by rain Thursday

Low pressure moves in by late week
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight will be dry, just with a few more clouds around. We’ll still be chilly, with low temps in the 30s and low 40s. Some patchy frost will be possible again overnight-early Wed Am, so make sure to protect any sensitive plants/crops!

OUT THE DOOR FORECAST
OUT THE DOOR FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring increasing cloud cover, and more seasonable high temps for most, in the 60s. We look dry for most of the day, but a stray shower could pop up during the evening; most will stay dry. Low temps Wednesday night will fall into the 40s.

MODEL RAIN DATA
MODEL RAIN DATA(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies, and the chance for a few hit-and-miss showers, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the 60s again, and lows Thursday night will be in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances increase late Thursday night, and more showers look likely and wider-spread to end the work week on Friday.

THURSDAY
THURSDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We look to remain cool and unsettled into this weekend as well...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

