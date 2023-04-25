Family, friends, and colleagues prepare for final farewell to Raleigh County deputy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friends and family will be saying their last farewell on Thursday to a renowned member of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

Lt. Dave Stafford passed away over the weekend following a brief illness. The deputy had worked in the department for more than 25 years, serving most recently as head of courthouse security. Lt. Stafford also served as Chief Deputy and a Lt. over road patrol during his time in service.

Prior to serving in the sheriff’s dept., Stafford served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, National Guard, Sophia Police Dept., and Mabscott Police Dept.

In an interview with Sheriff J.C. Canaday on Wednesday, he described Stafford as a beloved member of the department who will be forever remembered as a man who dedicated his life to service.

“Dave touched a lot of lives both with the folks he worked with and his daily activities. He’d earned the respect of the department. He had done a lot for the department, serving in various leadership capacities. He also had the respect of his co-workers (at court) -- the judges, lawyers, and bailiffs he worked with and certainly the rest of us. His impact was far reaching and it will be far felt.”

Friends are welcome to attend Lt. Stafford’s memorial service on Thursday, happening at the Family Worship Center in Beckley beginning at 1 p.m. The family will receive visitors two hours beforehand.

