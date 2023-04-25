Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public

For the sake of safety and being mindful of the investigation, the community searches will be more private.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Despite weeks of community searches for any evidence of Gretchen Fleming being done, a person spearheading these searches says she will no longer make them public.

Crissy Lawrentz — who has organized a number of community searches to help find evidence for the Gretchen Fleming case — said she will not only make the searches private but has already made the search sizes smaller.

Lawrentz said a lot of this is to keep these searches among those who are trusted in the group and safety purposes as well as to not allow a lot of information to get out to the public and being mindful of the investigation.

“Yeah, we don’t want to tip anybody off on where we are. And also everybody that’s volunteering. I want to keep them and their families safe. You know, we don’t know at this point and what’s going on but just to keep everybody safe is the main goal at this point. Because we don’t want to be followed out on locations and people that’s outside of the search group. Because everything that we find, the only person we contact is Zimmerman,” says Lawrentz.

If you have any new information on the missing person case involving Gretchen Fleming, you can call Parkersburg police detective Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072, or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

