Burning laws in the two Virginias remain in effect

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the burn ban in the state has been lifted due to recent rainfall. However it’s still important to remember burn laws in West Virginia and Virginia are still in effect.

In West Virginia burning is only allowed from 5 pm to 7 am and the fires have to be fully extinguished by 7 am. If you do find yourself burning the fire must be attended to at all times.

It’s also important to clear down to the soil for a minimum of ten feet around the area you’ll be burning. You should also be weary of what you’re burning.

“You have to burn natural stuff like trees, yard debris, stuff like that. You can’t burn anything like household materials, nothing like that,” said Noah Hendricks with the Princeton Fire Department.

Hendricks says this includes items like tires. He says it’s important people abide by the allowed burning times because low humidity levels can cause fires to burn faster and easier.

“During that time the humidity is the lowest during the day so pretty much the fire burns a lot better during it. So afterwards the humidity comes up and it makes to where the fire doesn’t burn as hot and burn as wild,” said Hendricks.

In Virginia the state has a 4 pm burning law, meaning you can only burn from 4 pm to 12 am. Firefighters want to warn against using accelerants when it comes to burning.

“A lot of people will do a controlled burn and think they can add gasoline or maybe some debris that’s around the house other than natural wood or anything that is not creating a toxic or an environmental issue,” said Jarried McFarland with the Bluefield, Virginia Volunteer Fire Department.

West Virginia’s spring burning laws are in effect until June 1 and Virginia’s last until May 1. If you have questions regarding burning in either state you should contact your local fire department.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.