Aidan Peters playing baseball while battling cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School’s Aidan Peters was diagnosed a year and a half ago with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

He missed all of last baseball season going through chemotherapy. Now, a year later, his battle with cancer is not over, but he is amazingly playing baseball and having the time of his life.

“You have your time to shine every game. You always have an opportunity to make a difference,” Aidan said.

Baseball is Aidan’s love. Being on the mound and in the spotlight pitching is what he relishes most. He has pitched 19 innings this season.

“Now every time I get on the field I see it as a huge opportunity that I need to seize and make the most out of it,” Aidan said. “I make every pitch count because I don’t know when it’s going to be my last.”

Both of Aidan’s parents are cancer survivors.

“To see him out there in his element with his friends, doing what he loves, doing it well. It’s remarkable,” said Aidan’s mother, Becca Peters.

“He’s been unbelievable throughout this whole thing. He’s handled this better than most of the adults I know would have. He handled this with so much grace. He’s out there competing with healthy kids. It’s just remarkable he’s out there,” said Aidan’s father, Adam Peters.

Aidan’s bone cancer appeared to be in remission back in the fall, but doctors found a small tumor in his arm. He is undergoing chemotherapy and had been driving hours to Duke University to take part in a clinical trial for an experimental cure.

“It’s been hard for sure, I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Aidan said.

Although the experimental drug he was taking at Duke was not successful, Aidan will continue chemotherapy in Charlottesville with the addition of another experimental drug in the hopes of finding a cure, all while he continues to play baseball.

“I’m very thankful for him and for us that his doctor is allowing him to play this season, because I think it’s good for him to be with his teammates, be in the dugout, it’s got to be good for his soul,” said Coach Robert Cox.

“I’ve never considered giving up. That’s just not in my playbook. I’m going to keep pushing forward, and the only end is where I win, so I’m going to go until I find it,” Aidan said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.