11 local basketball players will compete in North-South All-Star Classic
7 Girls and 4 Boys will represent Southern West Virginia
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The North-South All-Star Classic is June 9th at the South Charleston Community Center.
Girls:
Adyson Hines (James Monroe)
Trista Lester (River View)
Liv Meador (Summers County)
Sullivan Pivont (Summers County)
Autumn Bane (Princeton)
Lataja Creasy (Woodrow Wilson)
Cadence Stewart (Greenbrier East)
Boys:
Eli Allen (James Monroe)
Braden Chapman (Shady Spring)
Cam Manns (Shady Spring)
Goose Gabbert (Greenbrier East)
