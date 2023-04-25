11 local basketball players will compete in North-South All-Star Classic

7 Girls and 4 Boys will represent Southern West Virginia
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The North-South All-Star Classic is June 9th at the South Charleston Community Center.

Girls:

Adyson Hines (James Monroe)

Trista Lester (River View)

Liv Meador (Summers County)

Sullivan Pivont (Summers County)

Autumn Bane (Princeton)

Lataja Creasy (Woodrow Wilson)

Cadence Stewart (Greenbrier East)

Boys:

Eli Allen (James Monroe)

Braden Chapman (Shady Spring)

Cam Manns (Shady Spring)

Goose Gabbert (Greenbrier East)

