We stay on the cooler side in the coming days

Temps stay just below average into Tuesday and Wednesday
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control tonight, but we’ll be getting chilly tonight! Low temps overnight will fall into the 20s and 30s...protect any sensitive plants/vegetation!

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring sun, a few afternoon clouds, and high temps in the upper 50s-low 60s, still just under-average for this time of year, with a cool NW breeze sticking with us. We’ll be chilly and partly cloudy again Tuesday night; lows will hit the 30s and 40s.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring highs again in the 50s and 60s, and increasing cloud cover. By the end of the day Wednesday, we could see a few showers as a frontal system starts to approach us. We’ll see widespread rain on Thursday and Friday, and we’ll stay on the cooler side still into late week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

