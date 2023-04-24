‘Think Before You Click’ event coming to Hinton

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A educational event about the dangers of the internet is coming to Hinton on Mon. May 1. It will be held at the Summers County Memorial Building at 6:30 p.m.

An investigator with the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will speak about keeping children and teens safe when they’re online.

The event is free and open to anyone who wants to attend.

