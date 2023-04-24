‘Think Before You Click’ event coming to Hinton

The event will be held at the Summers County Memorial Building on Mon. May 1 at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Summers County Memorial Building on Mon. May 1 at 6:30 p.m.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A educational event about the dangers of the internet is coming to Hinton on Mon. May 1. It will be held at the Summers County Memorial Building at 6:30 p.m.

An investigator with the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will speak about keeping children and teens safe when they’re online.

The event is free and open to anyone who wants to attend.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
Day Two of Coppinger Tournament sees Graham and Tazewell pick up wins at Bowen Field
Coca-Cola CEO says they're looking at ways of lowering the cost of Coke products as consumers...
Charleston, Logan WV Coca-Cola workers unanimously authorize strike

Latest News

Dr. Scott Womack with his horse Junior at James Monroe Day
James Monroe High School has 4th annual James Monroe Day
Chess tournament to be held at Craft Memorial Library for National Library Week
Chess tournament to be held at Craft Memorial Library for National Library Week
Pennington murder trial begins again
Pennington murder trial begins again
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine sees early spike in visitation