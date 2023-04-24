Sunshine and cooler temperatures expected for our Monday

Mainly sunny skies are expected today, and temperatures will stay on the cooler side. Highs will only climb into the 50s for most this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight. A Freeze Watch goes into effect for the entire region tonight so make sure to protect any sensitive vegetation. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for our Tuesday and temperatures will be a bit warmer. Most will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

An area of low pressure will head in our direction mid-week. It’ll bring some spotty showers on Wednesday and a better chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay below average during this time in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Unsettled weather is on tap for our weekend. A cold front will approach our region on Saturday and swing through on Sunday bringing some more rain our way. High temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

