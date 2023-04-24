Sex offender wanted by Lewisburg WVSP

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Lewisburg Detachment is searching for Erik B. Stull.

Stull failed to register as a sex offender, and he is also wanted for questioning regarding the sexual assault of two juveniles.

Stull is described as a white male that is 5′11″, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 321 Brier Hill Lane in Ronceverte, W.Va.

If you have any information on Stull’s whereabouts, contact WVSP Lewisburg at 304-647-7600 or WVSP dispatch at 304-256-6700.

