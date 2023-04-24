Pennington murder trial begins again

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Following 13 delays ,with the most recent being a mistrial last month, the trial of Michael Wayne Pennington for the 2017 murder of Kaitlyn Ann Toler began again today.

Following jury selection the prosecution and defense made their opening statements.

Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster told the jury that Toler was “discarded like an animal” on East River Mountain claiming she was strangled by Pennington and that the murder was financially motivated. They intend to prove this claim with phone records, pawn shop receipts and eye witnesses as well as DNA

Pennington’s defense attorney David Kelley said in his opening that the commonwealth’s evidence is circumstantial- citing a lack of murder weapon, location of the crime and time of death. The defense also claims that possible evidence went untested.

The prosecution will begin introducing witnesses tomorrow with the state’s medical examiner expected to testify.

The court says the trail could take up to two weeks.

