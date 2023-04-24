New deputy sheriff joins Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department

Davis is a lifelong resident of Greenbrier County, WV
According to a press release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Bradley Davis will be joining Sheriff Sloan and his team.(Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new deputy of the law helping protect and serve the residents of Greenbrier County, WV.

According to a press release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Aaron Bradley Davis will be joining Sheriff Sloan and his team.

The oath was administered by Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent as seen in the image above provided by the sheriff’s department.

“Aaron is a welcome addition to our department, and he is eager to begin his new career. Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, he is going to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county,“ said Sloan in a statement.

“We look forward to his service with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and his commitment to public service for the citizens of Greenbrier County.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

