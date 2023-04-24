NBC reports possible Senate run for Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice
Gov. Justice(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - NBC reported on Monday, April 24, that Governor Jim Justice will be announcing his candidacy as the Republican nominee for the United States Senate race.

The outlet says he will make this announcement at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs on Thursday, April 27, and cites a GOP strategists close to Gov. Justice, as well as Politico as their sources.

WVVA reached out to the governor’s office on Monday but has not been able to independently confirm this information. WVVA is working to learn more and will attend any announcements made at The Greenbrier this week.

Justice is not able to run for re-election as governor of West Virginia due to term limits.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
Day Two of Coppinger Tournament sees Graham and Tazewell pick up wins at Bowen Field
Coca-Cola CEO says they're looking at ways of lowering the cost of Coke products as consumers...
Charleston, Logan WV Coca-Cola workers unanimously authorize strike

Latest News

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine sees early spike in visitation
Mary Allison
Beckley PD searching for runaway juvenile
Governor Jim Justice announced that the statewide ban on all types of burning expired April 24.
Gov. Justice ends W.Va. burn ban
Beckley Police officers are increasing their presence and enlisting the help of federal...
Beckley Police step up patrols amid recent rise in gun violence