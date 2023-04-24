James Monroe High School has 4th annual James Monroe Day

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The high school bearing the name of the fifth president of the United States had their 4th annual James Monroe Day on Monday. Monroe County is also named after the late President Monroe. Students at James Monroe High School learned things like the fact before he went to Washington, Monroe is a former governor of Virginia.

“It’s important they learn about James Monroe because the school is named after him. But as for Monroe County I think as generations get older we lose a lot of the history and younger people don’t have as big of an interest as we used to. So it’s just important that we help outline what all has happened in the county and how that has helped us move forward,” said Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps Member, Madison Vass.

The bell from the Monroe County Courthouse was on showcase because it was cast in 1818 during Monroe’s presidency. Historians were on hand to add context to old pictures and other items from that sliver of time in the 19th century when Monroe was commander-in-chief.

“We are dressed out as continental militia. We were citizen soldiers, we outfitted ourselves. This is some of the articles a solider might have carried with him. Everything that you had you carried. It’s either bone horn or leather,” said Kevin Pruitt with The Sons Of The American Revolution.

James Monroe day is organized by the school’s student government association. Leaders with that panel shares what this event means to them.

“We’ve came so far from the 1800′s when we’re walking around with muskets and stuff and now we have technology and phones and stuff but it’s nice to see the history and where people came from in this county,” said Student Body Vice President, Luke Jackson.

“You know I think we have such a small knit tight community that I think a lot of other people take for granted but I love it. The fact that we have such a rich history in this county that people don’t really understand so it’s nice to educate people I guess,” said Student Body President, Braydie Carr.

The senior class was honored as part of James Monroe day because the entire graduating class of 2023 registered to vote, earning the Jennings Randolph Award for their achievement. This year’s James Monroe day also honored students who have already committed to serve in the U.S. Armed forces.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.