Gov. Justice ends W.Va. burn ban

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that the statewide ban on all types of burning expired April 24.

According to a statement from Gov. Justice, the expiration comes after the state received sufficient rainfall over that past several days.

Standard spring burning season laws and regulations are still in effect with those being:

Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.

Fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.

Residents caught violating these regulations face citations and fines of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.