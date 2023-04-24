In Focus: Compassus Hospice services available in 30 states

The local Compassus office is in Princeton.
Compassus provides home-based services including palliative and hospice care.
Compassus provides home-based services including palliative and hospice care.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. April 23 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care.

Compassus provides home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 6,000 team members work at 200 locations in 30 states. There is an office in Princeton, W.Va., too. To learn more, visit its website here.

To learn more about the Princeton location, go here. You can also call 304-431-2000.

This Sunday’s guests include: Melissa Powell, a senior hospice care consultant, Karen Hill, a nurse practitioner and Jacki McCormick, a volunteer coordinator.

To watch a preview interview of this In Focus, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
Day Two of Coppinger Tournament sees Graham and Tazewell pick up wins at Bowen Field
Coca-Cola CEO says they're looking at ways of lowering the cost of Coke products as consumers...
Charleston, Logan WV Coca-Cola workers unanimously authorize strike

Latest News

According to a press release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Bradley Davis...
New deputy sheriff joins Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department
The evening features both up and coming and established bluegrass artists.
Arts @ Noon: An Evening of Bluegrass coming to Chuck Mathena Center
Erik Stull
Sex offender wanted by Lewisburg WVSP
Southwest Virginia Community College
SWCC continues SingleStop registration