DMV unveils new Virginia driver’s license and ID card design

VA drivers license.
VA drivers license.(Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is releasing a new design for drivers’ licenses and ID cards.

The department says the new credentials incorporate the next generation of enhanced security features that are resistant to counterfeiting and illustrate the beauty of iconic Virginia imagery.

“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time.”

Some features will remain the same as the previous cards issued since 2009. Banner colors are distinct for rapid recognition. The driver’s license banner is blue, and the ID card banner is green. Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults are still horizontal and cards issued to those under the age of 21 are vertical for easy identification.

Those applying for a new license or ID card, REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design. Cards featuring the prior design will remain valid until the expiration date.

