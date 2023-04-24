DHHR’s Bureau of Child Support Enforcement receives national recognition

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau of Child Support Enforcement (BCSE) has been ranked 11th in the nation for overall performance by the National Child Support Enforcement Association.

According to a statement from the DHHR, these rankings are based on five incentive measures used by the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement to determine each state’s yearly incentive payment. The previous reporting year, West Virginia ranked 26th out of the 54 U.S. states and territories.

“I am extremely pleased by the progress that has been made in the past year,” said Garrett Jacobs, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. “The Bureau has been focusing on improving collection rate for current support and payments on past due support. For many families, this support is a significant part of their budget to provide shelter, food, and amenities for their children.”

Statewide, BCSE serves 80,000 children and families. They establish paternity child support, enforce support, and in the 2022 federal fiscal year, they raised $171.6 million for W.Va.’s child support program.

For more information on BCSE resources, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bcse.

