DHHR celebrate National Infant Immunization Week

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) partnered with several across the country to celebrate and recognize National Infant Immunization week, April 24 through April 30.

According to a statement from the DHHR, this week is an annual observance that highlights the importance of protecting children ages two years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases, and this year focuses on ensuring families stay on track for their children’s well-child visits and routinely recommended vaccinations.

Gov. Jim Justice has also proclaimed this week National Infant Immunization Week.

“Wellness checkups and vaccination help keep children healthy,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “National Infant Immunization Week reminds parents and guardians that they can combat life-threatening diseases with the safe and proven protection of vaccines.”

The DHHR says that there are currently 14 vaccine-preventable diseases that children can be protected from by the age of two, and those include: Diphtheria, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, Rotavirus, Haemophilus Influenzae type B, Tetanus (Lockjaw), Mumps, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Pneumococcal Disease, Polio, Rubella (German Measles), and Varicella (Chickenpox).

The West Virginia Vaccines for Children (VFC) program provides vaccines at no cost to children up to age 19 who are underinsured or whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them. VFC coverage includes the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as age-appropriate boosters, HPV and vaccines required for child care, school entry, and at grades seven and twelve.

For more information on how vaccinations can protect your family, please contact the West Virginia Division of Immunization Services at 304-558-2188. You can also find immunization information and vaccine schedules at https://oeps.wv.gov/immunizations.

