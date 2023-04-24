Company expands recall for all 4-ounce cans of Geisha Shrimp

A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.
A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) -The company that makes Geisha Shrimp is expanding its recall for more types of its four-ounce cans.

The company had originally recalled select lots of the shrimp back in February.

The recall of medium shrimp now includes all four-ounce cans distributed in most states from December 2022 to April 2023.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. says the affected shrimp might have been under-processed, making it more susceptible to spoilage.

The recall says consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return the shrimp to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
Day Two of Coppinger Tournament sees Graham and Tazewell pick up wins at Bowen Field
Coca-Cola CEO says they're looking at ways of lowering the cost of Coke products as consumers...
Charleston, Logan WV Coca-Cola workers unanimously authorize strike

Latest News

A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Teen metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
The event will be held at the Summers County Memorial Building on Mon. May 1 at 6:30 p.m.
‘Think Before You Click’ event coming to Hinton
Dr. Scott Womack with his horse Junior at James Monroe Day
James Monroe High School has 4th annual James Monroe Day