Chess tournament to be held at Craft Memorial Library for National Library Week

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -This week is National Library Week, and to celebrate, Craft Memorial Library will be hosting a chess tournament this Saturday, April 29th. The tournament is open to all ages and skill levels and will have age categories for both kids and adults. The tournament will be held at noon and will continue until closing time at 5:00pm. Beth Jones, the library’s social media associate and an organizer for the tournament says it was the library’s chess club who first suggested the idea.

“It was really born out of... the members of the chess club. They just wanted the opportunity to play against some other people. There are several other chess clubs in the area that meet...” says Jones, “...just a good opportunity for them to grow as chess players, meet some other people who are also into chess and other games... and have a good time with it.”

Jones says this is the first time the library has held a chess tournament, but they hope to make it an annual event. If you are interested in competing, check-in begins at 11:30 am. You can register at the event or preregister at Craft Memorial Library’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.