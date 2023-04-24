Chess tournament to be held at Craft Memorial Library for National Library Week

The library hopes this will be the start of an annual tradition
Chess tournament to be held at Craft Memorial Library for National Library Week
Chess tournament to be held at Craft Memorial Library for National Library Week(Chess tournament to be held at Craft Memorial Library for National Library Week)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -This week is National Library Week, and to celebrate, Craft Memorial Library will be hosting a chess tournament this Saturday, April 29th. The tournament is open to all ages and skill levels and will have age categories for both kids and adults. The tournament will be held at noon and will continue until closing time at 5:00pm. Beth Jones, the library’s social media associate and an organizer for the tournament says it was the library’s chess club who first suggested the idea.

“It was really born out of... the members of the chess club. They just wanted the opportunity to play against some other people. There are several other chess clubs in the area that meet...” says Jones, “...just a good opportunity for them to grow as chess players, meet some other people who are also into chess and other games... and have a good time with it.”

Jones says this is the first time the library has held a chess tournament, but they hope to make it an annual event. If you are interested in competing, check-in begins at 11:30 am. You can register at the event or preregister at Craft Memorial Library’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
Day Two of Coppinger Tournament sees Graham and Tazewell pick up wins at Bowen Field
Coca-Cola CEO says they're looking at ways of lowering the cost of Coke products as consumers...
Charleston, Logan WV Coca-Cola workers unanimously authorize strike

Latest News

The event will be held at the Summers County Memorial Building on Mon. May 1 at 6:30 p.m.
‘Think Before You Click’ event coming to Hinton
Dr. Scott Womack with his horse Junior at James Monroe Day
James Monroe High School has 4th annual James Monroe Day
Pennington murder trial begins again
Pennington murder trial begins again
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine sees early spike in visitation