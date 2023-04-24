Beckley Police step up patrols amid recent rise in gun violence

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Police officers are increasing patrols and enlisting the help of federal partners amid a recent rise in gun violence.

While three separate shootings were reported in Beckley last week, officers believe only the two shootings in East Beckley were connected. They believe the shooting on Carriage Drive last Tuesday, being handled by the Sheriff’s Dept., is unrelated to the two shootings in East Beckley this past Thursday and Saturday night.

In an interview with Beckley’s Chief of Detectives Morgan Bragg on Monday, he said the East Beckley shootings are very targeted attacks, likely among two specific groups at odds with one another. In fact, the said Saturday night’s shooting is believed to be in direct retaliation to the murder of Malique Medley on Scott Avenue late Thursday.

Three black men were seen running from the scene of Saturday’s shooting, in which more than a hundred rounds were fired at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and 7th Street. Two crashed vehicles were found when police arrived, along with three black male victims outside the vehicles. One of them, a 26-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while two others, ages 23 and 26, were taken to a Charleston hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Det. Bragg believes the attacks may also be drug related. “These people are targeting each other. Unfortunately, they’re bringing the community into that and putting a lot of people at risk in the way they’re handling these things. And that’s what we plan to address to get these people in custody.”

As they work to bring those suspects into custody, he said the public may expect an increased police presence in the affected areas. “We’ve actually reached out to state and federal partners, and they have provided resources and personnel. We’re going to increase our presence in those neighborhoods to try and stem this violence.”

Bragg encourages those with cameras on their door to check their surveillance. He said anyone with information on the East Beckley incidents are urged to contact either Beckley Police or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.

There is also an online portal through Crimestoppers in which tips may be submitted in writing: http://crimestopperswv.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=480&

