Beckley PD searching for runaway juvenile

Mary Allison
Mary Allison(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is currently looking for Mary Grace Allison, 12, who is considered a runaway juvenile.

According to a post on Beckley PD’s Facebook, Allison left her residence, 200 Lambert Drive, voluntarily on April 23 at approximately 4 p.m.

Allison was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue shirt. She is approximately 5′3″ with brown hair and green eyes. She also had her hair pulled back into a ponytail when she left traveling on a red bicycle.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
Day Two of Coppinger Tournament sees Graham and Tazewell pick up wins at Bowen Field
Coca-Cola CEO says they're looking at ways of lowering the cost of Coke products as consumers...
Charleston, Logan WV Coca-Cola workers unanimously authorize strike

Latest News

Gov. Justice
NBC reports possible Senate run for Gov. Justice
Governor Jim Justice announced that the statewide ban on all types of burning expired April 24.
Gov. Justice ends W.Va. burn ban
Beckley Police officers are increasing their presence and enlisting the help of federal...
Beckley Police step up patrols amid recent rise in gun violence
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau of Child Support...
DHHR’s Bureau of Child Support Enforcement receives national recognition