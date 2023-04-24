Beckley PD searching for runaway juvenile

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is currently looking for Mary Grace Allison, 12, who is considered a runaway juvenile.

According to a post on Beckley PD’s Facebook, Allison left her residence, 200 Lambert Drive, voluntarily on April 23 at approximately 4 p.m.

Allison was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue shirt. She is approximately 5′3″ with brown hair and green eyes. She also had her hair pulled back into a ponytail when she left traveling on a red bicycle.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com

