Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine sees early spike in visitation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Exhibition Coal on Ewart Avenue is seeing an early spike in a visitation this year. According to Leslie Baker, Director of Operations at the mine, visits are up by 20 percent, with gift shop sales up as well.

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine has been around since the 1960s. It gives guests an inside look at the on-site mines, showing what life was like for the coal-mining West Virginians of history. Visitors can spend a few hours there or even all day doing things like checking out the gift shop, soaking up knowledge at the museums, visiting the old coal camps and more.

The mine’s 2023 touring season kicked off on April 1. Employees say, in a little over three weeks, they’ve already seen an influx of visitors.

“It seems like it’s doing a litter better this year. We’ve been averaging maybe 150, 180 [people], especially on the weekends,” explained Mike Cholo. Cholo worked underground in the mines for more than four decades. Now, he’s still working in the mines but in a more educational role. He’s a tour guide at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

Those coming to the coal mine are traveling from near and far to learn about West Virginia’s history. In fact, one couple there on Monday came from Indiana. Allison and Nicholas Freyberger are newlyweds and seemed to really enjoy their visit.

“I just love doing stuff like this and learning like the history of different areas and stuff ‘cause we don’t have anything like this at home,” Allison shared.

For the Freybergers, they said their favorite part of the mine was their tour guide, and while he made the trip special for them, their enthusiasm for learning sparked joy in all the employees’ hearts.

“They say, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen nothing like this before.’ Then, you take them underground, and it’s all new to them, and they’re really interested about it,” Cholo told WVVA. “When they come back outside, they’re talking about it.

“It’s rewarding to us too because we’re getting to tell them something that they don’t know about, and it’s really- you get into it, and then it brings back memories for yourself too. How it was back in the day.”

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine will continue its tour season into November. The site is expecting another surge of visitors come summertime.

