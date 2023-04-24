Arts @ Noon: An Evening of Bluegrass coming to Chuck Mathena Center

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Evening of Bluegrass is coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on May 13th.

The event features bluegrass artists, High Fidelity and Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive.

The fun kicks off at 7 PM and tickets costs $21 and can be purchased by clicking here.

The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton, WV.

For more information visit CMCWV.org or call the box office at 304-425-5128

The Chuck Mathena Center’s Candace Wilson stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to discuss.

