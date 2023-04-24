Arts @ Noon: An Evening of Bluegrass coming to Chuck Mathena Center

The evening features both up and coming and established bluegrass artists.
The evening features both up and coming and established bluegrass artists.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Evening of Bluegrass is coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on May 13th.

The event features bluegrass artists, High Fidelity and Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive.

The fun kicks off at 7 PM and tickets costs $21 and can be purchased by clicking here.

The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton, WV.

For more information visit CMCWV.org or call the box office at 304-425-5128

The Chuck Mathena Center’s Candace Wilson stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to discuss.

