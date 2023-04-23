Weather on repeat tomorrow with patchy frost possible

Today has been a pretty nice day outside, with cooler temperatures and beautiful skies. Tonight things will get colder as we dip down into the low 30s for most. Clouds will begin to dissipate, leaving us with clear conditions which is ideal for frost development.

Patchy frost is possible in places tomorrow morning (WVVA WEATHER)

The potential for frost will continue into Monday morning. There is a Frost Advisory in effect tonight into Monday morning for Buchanan and McDowell counties for the possibility of frost development. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the same time frame for southeastern Pocahontas County. Frost and freeze conditions will likely kill crops and vegetation, so take steps to protect your plants tonight.

Finally, there is a Freeze Watch in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning for Tazewell, Wythe, Giles, Bland, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and Greenbrier counties for temperatures below freezing.

Various cold weather advisories are in effect. (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday is going to be a very similar day to Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the 30s through the early morning with patchy frost possible. Then, temperatures will top off in the low 50s by the afternoon. We’re going to start out with a few clouds in the morning, then transition to mainly sunny skies by lunchtime. Low humidity levels will lead to an increased burn risk once again. As we head overnight, temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s, with some spots getting below freezing.

Tomorrow is looking to be another nice day (WVVA WEATHER)

If you are a space fan, you might want to keep your eyes to the sky tonight! There is a G4 geomagnetic storm ongoing, which could lead to the possibility of northern lights popping up in our area! Last month in March, a few northern lights sightings as far as southwest Virginia were reported. This geomagnetic storm could bring a repeat of such an event.

Now, it’s still going to be a VERY RARE chance, and it will likely be very weak. It will also be impossible to see it at the surface, and you’ll have to go to the top of a mountain and away from lights to get a chance at seeing any possible auroras. Other possible impacts from the geomagnetic storm will be a little bit of static in your radio. Conditions will be ideal tonight with minimal cloud cover.

Tonight will be mainly clear (WVVA WEATHER)

