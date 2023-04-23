Report: Virginia’s maternal mortality rate rose dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a maternal health annual report, Virginia’s maternal mortality rate was 15.6 per 100,000 women in 2021.

While Virginia’s maternal mortality rate was rising before the COVID-19 pandemic, data shows that during the pandemic it skyrocketed.

“Over the last 10 years, every year the maternal mortality rate in the United States is rising. For us, Virginia is no exception to that,” said Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health. “A woman who is 40 is about five times more likely to die from pregnancy related complications.”

He says racial disparities have also been a factor, as statistics show Black and Native American women are seven times more likely to die from from pregnancy related complications.

Dr. Petri says that Virginia is mirroring the rest of the country in these trends.

“It is linked to like health insurance, and so people that have private health insurance are more protected from maternal mortality, which indicates to me that this is partly a problem in access to health,” Dr. Petri said.

In a recent study, the National Center for Health Statistics says COVID-19 most likely contributed to these deaths across the United States.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran
Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
Day Two of Coppinger Tournament sees Graham and Tazewell pick up wins at Bowen Field
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting

Latest News

National Infant Immunization Week
DHHR celebrate National Infant Immunization Week
Beckley community members gather to protest gun violence.
Beckley community members gather to protest gun violence.
Coca-Cola CEO says they're looking at ways of lowering the cost of Coke products as consumers...
Charleston, Logan WV Coca-Cola workers unanimously authorize strike
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran