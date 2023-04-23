Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran

Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford
Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Lt. Dave Stafford(Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Facebook Page)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a post on the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 25-year veteran Lt. Dave Stafford has passed away after a short illness.

The post reads in-part: “[Stafford] passed away early [Saturday] morning after a short illness. We are asking that you keep his family, friends, and law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers.”

No further information was given following the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Tazewell vs. Princeton baseball
Tazewell rallies to beat Princeton in Coppinger opener
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
The map shows where a shooting took place on Thursday, April 20.
Beckley Police launch homicide investigation

Latest News

Beckley community members gather to protest gun violence.
Beckley community members gather to protest gun violence.
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
Earth Day Landscapes