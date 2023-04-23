Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of 25-year veteran

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a post on the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 25-year veteran Lt. Dave Stafford has passed away after a short illness.

The post reads in-part: “[Stafford] passed away early [Saturday] morning after a short illness. We are asking that you keep his family, friends, and law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers.”

No further information was given following the announcement.

