HIGHLIGHTS: West Virginia Gold and Blue Spring Game

Mountaineers Take The Field - and Hint Who Their QB1 Will Be This Fall
WVU Spring Game Action - WDTV
WVU Spring Game Action - WDTV(Atticus Pead)
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineer Football Team came back to Milan Puskar Stadium today, as the team returned for their annual Gold and Blue Spring Game.

The game was different than normal - the game was styled as an “offense vs. defense” contest, with the Gold team playing as the offense and the Blue team playing as the defense. The defense was able to score points by getting stops (3-and-outs, interceptions, etc.), and the offense scored from the usual methods (touchdowns, field goals, 2-point conversions).

The Gold team ended up with the win on the day, 56 - 51 - they won powered by a great day from Garrett Greene, who hit 8-11 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown while catching a touchdown on a trick play as well.

See the highlights for the game here!

