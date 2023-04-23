Day Two of Coppinger Tournament sees Graham and Tazewell pick up wins at Bowen Field

Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
Bulldogs beat Beavers 5-3 and G-men come back to defeat Blue Tornado 7-4
By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Day two of the Coppinger Tournament had two games at Bowen Field.

First game of the day was between the Graham G-men and the Richlands Blue Tornado. The Blue Tornado got out to a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning, but the G-men would score three in the fourth to tie the game 3-3. The G-men would go onto take the lead behind a Tristan Hass two-RBI double in the fifth to make it 5-4, and win 7-4.

The second game of the day saw the Bluefield Beavers host the Tazewell Bulldogs. Tazewell would take an early 3-1 lead after the fourth inning. In the seventh, the Bulldogs would score two runs to make it 5-1. The Beavers would respond to make it 5-3 but it was not enough as the Bulldogs would win 5-3.

Other scores from the tournament:

Woodrow Wilson 8 - Pikeview 1

Marion 13 - Princeton 7

