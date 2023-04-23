Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Police responded to a reported shooting at the corner of 7th St. and Sheridan Ave. Saturday night in Beckley’s East Park Neighborhood, according to Sgt. Morgan Bragg with the Beckley Police Department.

The incident follows multiple other reported shootings in the Beckley area this past week.

Limited information is available at this time, WVVA will work to provide details as they become available.

