Beckley community members gather to protest gun violence.

Beckley community members gather to protest gun violence.
Beckley community members gather to protest gun violence.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following three confirmed shootings in the past five days in the city of Beckley, community members gathered at Scott Avenue Park to protest gun violence.

“It’s time for us to come together and be united. Unity. Be strong, supportive, understanding, loving to one another. This shooting and killing and harming each other and our children needs to stop,” said resident Braxton Berry.

Concern for area children was a common thing among those in attendance.

“I believe there has been a lot of violence. And I think that it is very scary for the children in our community that are growing up today,” said resident Michael McCray.

Residents on the neighborhood tell WVVA that once the sun goes down they avoid going outside out of fear.

“They’re scared to walk in their neighborhoods because they don’t know what to expect. That’s a hard way to live when you don’t feel safe in your own neighborhood and community,”

“This is ridiculous. The future, our children and everyone in Beckley deserves better,” said resident Dayle Simpson.

Community members will gather at Beckley City Hall on April 25th at 6:30 pm to speak to city council members about the gun violence.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Avenue shooting in Beckley
Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths
Tazewell vs. Princeton baseball
Tazewell rallies to beat Princeton in Coppinger opener
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
The map shows where a shooting took place on Thursday, April 20.
Beckley Police launch homicide investigation

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
UPDATE: Beckley police respond to East Park shooting Saturday night
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
Earth Day Landscapes
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Report: 56% of abortions in Virginia done through medication as opposed to surgery