Beckley community members gather to protest gun violence.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following three confirmed shootings in the past five days in the city of Beckley, community members gathered at Scott Avenue Park to protest gun violence.

“It’s time for us to come together and be united. Unity. Be strong, supportive, understanding, loving to one another. This shooting and killing and harming each other and our children needs to stop,” said resident Braxton Berry.

Concern for area children was a common thing among those in attendance.

“I believe there has been a lot of violence. And I think that it is very scary for the children in our community that are growing up today,” said resident Michael McCray.

Residents on the neighborhood tell WVVA that once the sun goes down they avoid going outside out of fear.

“They’re scared to walk in their neighborhoods because they don’t know what to expect. That’s a hard way to live when you don’t feel safe in your own neighborhood and community,”

“This is ridiculous. The future, our children and everyone in Beckley deserves better,” said resident Dayle Simpson.

Community members will gather at Beckley City Hall on April 25th at 6:30 pm to speak to city council members about the gun violence.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.